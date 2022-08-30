LAURINBURG — A third Charlotte man has been arrested in connection to the death of a game room owner from back in February.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jeremiah Nance was arrested Tuesday for robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree murder. Nance was arrested in Charlotte after a joint operation between the Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He has been transported back to Scotland County and was placed in the Scotland County jail with no bond.

The charges are in connection with the death of 31-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 deputies responded to the Skilled Game Room at the corner of Riverton Road and Airbase Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

“From what we understand, three men came into the business and one of them lured the clerk, who was also the owner of the business, to a machine saying it wasn’t working,” Dover previously told The Exchange. “Another male then came up behind the clerk and held a firearm to him and a struggle ensued. While this was going on, a third male went behind the wall to where the register was and began taking money. During the struggle, the clerk was shot.”

In April there were two arrests in the case, 27-year-old Devashay Lequan Walker of Charlotte was arrested on April 6 and 25-year-old Donavon Bennett-Burch of Charlotte was arrested on April 27. Both were charged with murder and robbery and are still being held in the Scotland County Jail with no bond.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.