GIBSON — This Saturday Xavier Bines is helping Scotland County students and students from surrounding counties get ready to go back to school.

This is the first year that Bines has hosted a back-to-school event and he plans to make it a yearly thing.

“It was on my heart. I was one of those kids, growing up my parents couldn’t afford school supplies and stuff like that,” the Gibson native said. “I wanted to do something for those kids whose parents may be going through something.”

According to USAToday, “back to school shoppers plan to spend more than $500 on their children’s supplies.” That is a 25% increase due to inflation. Savings.com said more than half of the parents who participated in their back-to-school survey said they plan to seek assistance for purchases.

Bines wants to take some of that stress away and give kids a little fun before school starts. He said there will be free backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts, and events for the kids that include basketball, kickball, and bouncy houses.

“There will be free food,” he said. “It’s like a big cookout.”

Bines said he wanted to do this event because it’s something that comes from his heart.

“I just want the kids to show up and come get these school supplies and take a burden off the parents,” he said.

The event will be held at Gibson Park, located at 6281 Main St., Gibson. Things start at 3 p.m.

