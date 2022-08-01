LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 13 inspections of area food service locations during the month of July.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location, and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— July 7: Little Caesar’s Pizza, Laurinburg, 91

— July 7: Walmart Deli, Laurinburg, 95.5

— July 11: Biscuitville, Laurinburg, 96

— July 12: Southernway Catering, Gibson, 94

— July 15: Subway, Laurinburg, 95

— July 19: Papa John’s Pizza, Laurinburg, 94.5

— July 19: Waffle House, Laurinburg, 91

— July 25: Jersey Mike’s, Laurinburg, 95

— July 25: Zaxby’s Laurinburg, 94

— July 26: Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 90

— July 27: Mamie’s Drive-In, Laurel Hill, 97.5

— July 27: Sam’s Grocery, Laurel Hill, 94

— July 28: Pizza Inn, Laurinburg, 91.5