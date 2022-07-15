As technology continues to evolve and become more needed in day-to-day life, it’s important for children and parents to understand internet safety.

Det. Amanda Williams with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is leading up the “Stop, Go, Tell” program for the county which teaches not just internet safety but body safety as well.

“We want to teach parents about internet safety and how to keep their kids safe online,” Williams said. “I can go to PTA meetings, at the courthouse, however the parents want to get the information I am able to come present them with the information. They just have to contact me.”

Williams added the main idea for the program is so that parents are encouraged to go forward and talk to their children about safety.

“We’ve got a long way to go with this program since we’re trying to get parents more on board since it was originally just for the parents,” Williams said. “So in order to get this going we created the parents portion because we believe once the parents hear about the program they’ll really be wanting to make sure their kids are learning these things.”

For questions contact Det. Amanda Williams at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332 ext 5.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange