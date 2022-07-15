Classic Laurinburg Police motorcycle on display

Laurinburg Police Assistant Chief Terry Chavis and Capt. Chris Young dropped in to check out the refurbished motorcycle.

LAURINBURG — Once upon a time, downtown Laurinburg had parking meters. And someone had to check to see if they were expired.

Laurinburg Police officer Billy Perkins used to ride a 1960 Harley Davidson through downtown back then, dressed in the grey Laurinburg Police uniform checking the meters.

Perkins, who worked with the department for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant, passed away in October 2019. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

Years after the parking meters disappeared and the motorcycle was tucked away, Daniel Coulter, one of the Rural Heritage Center Museum commissioners, found the Harley in bad shape.

The motorcycle was covered in rust, pieces were missing and unrecognizable. That didn’t stop Coulter.

“It took him a while,” said Coulter’s wife, Maura. “He worked on it out back and in the garage. He had to order a lot of parts. I was proud of him after he finished, he took pride in everything he did.”

Coulter passed away before he could see the motorcycle displayed at the Rural Heritage Center, which is located on X Way Road, but Wednesday afternoon, the center held a drop-in so that the community could see the fully restored cycle.

Representatives from the city of Laurinburg, the police department, and the Coulter family stopped in to take a look at the display, which also includes the original Laurinburg Police uniform that Perkins wore. Maura Coulter made sure to dress the mannequin to look like the police officers did in the 1960s.

Coulter passed away in April 2020. But he left his mark on the history of Laurinburg. He took on many roles in the community, volunteering with the Scotland County Historical Properties, where he oversaw the restoration of the John Blue Property. He was also a member of the Red Cross where he worked with families in their time of need after a disaster.

“We needed to have a celebration and COVID came along and decided to derail our celebration,” said Lyle Shaw, chair of the Scotland County Historical Properties.

The museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday, the hours of operations are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

