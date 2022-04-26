LAURINBURG —Laurinburg Housing Authority deputy director, Amanda John knows what it’s like to lead in an ongoing crisis. She began her career at the housing authority in December, 2020 — right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it wasn’t as if she was dealing with the uncertainty of that time anyway, John used to work for the school system.

“When you go from the virtual learning, to out in the public eye, it was different, but it was still fun,” she said. “I miss my babies, but it’s different. The kids, I get to see their parents now. It’s a good segway to connect with people.

John took on the role as deputy director this March and her goal is to build partnerships in the community and make sure the residents living in housing authority communities can graduate and become independent.

John said when it comes to her career, she’s always wanted to help people, whether it was through teaching or even when she worked in the banking industry.

“How can I help, how can I make it better, that’s what always made a difference for me,” she said.

She brings more than a positive attitude and a need to help to her job. John said the people she serves can see themselves in her. She’s walked the same streets they live on and grew up in the same area.

The Scotland County native is responsible for over 1,400 units, housing vouchers and teams in Southern Pines and Maxton.

More than anything else, John wants to build partnerships in the community so that they can see what needs to be improved and how they make things better.

“We currently got 15 homeless vouchers and we’re working with Southeastern to find housing for people,” she said. “Right now we’re working with the reentry program. President [Joe] Biden put out this notice and its second chance. We want to give people an opportunity and not hold your past against you. A person is incarcerated and they get out, what are they going to do? They got to make ends meet, they got to figure out a way to have shelter. I want to break down that barrier and see how we can get them housed. I certainly can’t perform any miracles about what HUD will allow, but there are some things we can help with. There are some barriers we could possibly break.”

John also wants to partner with people who own homes, who may be able to help people on fixed incomes find quality houses in the community.

“I think marketing-wise, that people don’t know what we can offer to help people live and become more independent,” she said.

John said one of her incentives has been supportive service. “With supportive services, what we really want to know is what are your goals? You’ve secured a unit, you are here. But people have so many big goals and dreams, but what are they? Do you feel, like sharing them? So, we map these goals out and we help them to connect those dots,” she said.

John said the housing authority has partnered with NC Works and held workshops for residents. “Our goal is to help them to graduate.”

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]