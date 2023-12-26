KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Scotland High School and current Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White recorded NFL career highs in carries and rushing yards in a 20-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

White rushed the ball 22 times for 145 yards, including runs of 43 and 15 yards on the last drive that led to the Raiders taking knees for the victory.

It was the second straight week that White drew the start in the backfield for Las Vegas; starter Josh Jacobs has missed back-to-back weeks with a quadriceps injury while also being listed on the injury report with an illness before Monday’s game.

If Jacobs remains out, White’s next opportunity to start will be on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.