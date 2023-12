The house at 12661 Cotton Drive in Laurinburg placed third in the 2023 Great Christmas Light Contest.

The house at 13160 Currie Drive in Laurinburg placed second in the 2023 Great Christmas Light Contest.

The house at 10361 McQueen Road in Laurinburg placed first in the 2023 Great Christmas Light Contest.

