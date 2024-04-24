LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team needed just five innings to take down the Lee County Yellow Jackets with a 10-0 final Tuesday night.

Scotland (14-1, 10-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) also received a no-hitter performance from Avery Stutts in the circle; she finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk in a complete effort.

The Lady Scots led 2-0 after the first frame, 5-0 after three and 8-0 after four.

Scotland’s Madison Dixon had a single and a double with four RBIs; Nateya Scott had a single with two RBIs; Lindsay Locklear had two RBIs and Dawson Blue had a single and a double with an RBI.

Savanna Mullins suffered the loss for Lee County (6-9, 5-6 SAC).

Before the game, seniors Locklear and Scott were honored as it was senior night.

“Lindsay Locklear, I’ll start with her because she was a four-year varsity starter,” Scotland coach Adam Romaine said. “This girl come out as a freshman and just smoking the ball. She actually put in her memories tonight was her best memory at Scotland was hitting the grand slam as a freshman. I still remember that grand slam. It was clutch too. But she’s been a big part of this program. She was our MVP last year overall on the team. She had a tough little year her sophomore year and worked through that and came back hard during the year. And then, this year, she had some health issues early before the season started, and she’s already accomplished her goals on what she wanted to do for this year. So, tidbits to her.

“Nateya is a two-year starter for me, a two year player for me. She just worked to get better all year this year. And she’s got confidence that was way up this year. In fact, she had a walk off double tonight to get us in the 10-0 game after five. But great two girls for the program. Well disciplined girls, well coached girls, smart in the classroom. Just can’t ask for two better seniors.”

Scotland moves on to battle Richmond in Rockingham on Wednesday.