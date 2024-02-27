Scotland coach Adam Romaine, right, talks with Madison Dixon, left, in the middle of a timeout during a March 30, 2023, game against South View in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Last season seemed like the perfect chance for the Scotland softball team to win it all, with two dominant pitchers and an offense that started to peak down the stretch.

But the Lady Scots fell two games short of making the 3A state championship after a 12-0 loss against Western Alamance in the fourth round, ending the year 20-4 overall with a 13-0 record in the Sandhills Athletic Conference and claiming the conference regular-season and tournament championships.

“Our bats just went cold, and they knew that,” Scotland coach Adam Romaine said. “I mean, we faced a great pitcher. And we’ve talked about this all last year, and every year, really, offense, you’ve got to have that support.”

Instead of putting the loss behind them, the Lady Scots are using it as motivation to go even further in the playoffs and win a state title.

“We were talking during volleyball season, during the beginning of the season, like, we’re coming back for them this year, and we know that we got this,” Scotland’s Dawson Blue said.

“We’re all really motivated from last year,” Scotland’s Avery Stutts said. “We did lose our seniors. They kept us motivated too, but I feel like we have enough coming back that we think we’re in this together. I know I can trust my defense. They will back me up. Offensively, we will have to work there, too. But I do believe in everyone, and they believe in me. So, I think that creates a strong bond between us. And I think that will help us win state.”

Having eight players back from 2023 is consequential for the Lady Scots’ championship hopes to become a reality.

Senior infielders Lindsay Locklear (.478 average, two home runs, 40 RBI, 29 runs) and Nateya Scott (.250 average, three RBI, seven runs), junior infielders Addison Johnson (.342 average, one HR, 21 RBI, 35 runs), Blue (.338 average, four HR, 26 RBI, 39 runs) and Stutts (.232 average, two HR, 13 RBI, 21 runs), junior catcher Madison Dixon (.349 average, two HR, 19 RBI, 15 runs), sophomore catcher Ramsey Hale (.333 average, one RBI, four runs) and sophomore outfielder Kinsey Hamilton (.222 average, 10 RBI, 18 runs) all return, while third baseman and pitcher Sydnee Dial (.419 batting average, 24 RBI, 12 runs; 10-2 record, 1.48 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings last season), second baseman Carleigh McKeithan (.283 average, 14 RBI, 20 runs) and left fielder Natalie Smith (.239 average, 17 RBI, 15 runs) have all graduated and gone on to play college softball,

But, with losing those three seniors comes trying to replenish their production on offense.

“We’ve got to find some offense to replace what we lost,” Romaine said. “Right now, the bats are just not showing me a lot. Dawson’s looking super great, which I don’t expect nothing different from her with the bat. Addie’s got to get her kink back in so she can be a good, strong leadoff. We’re looking for a three, four, five; that’s where we’re stuck right now. You’ll probably see my lineup’s going to be kind of flipped around all over the place till we can find that three, four, five.”

Also being flipped are some of Romaine’s positional starters. Johnson, who played center field last season, will move back to third, where she played during her freshman year and was All-Conference, and Hamilton will shift from right to center field.

Locklear will remain at first, Scott will play at second and Blue will stay at shortstop to round out Scotland’s infield. In the outfield, sophomore Addison Lewis will take over for Smith at left field and junior Marissa Smith will be the new right fielder.

“You’ll see the whole outfield is going to be different this year,” Romaine said. “So, a whole brand-new outfield and a second base is going to be brand new, which is moving some girls around and trying to get a feel of that there. So, you’ll see some new faces in some spots this year.”

Lewis and Smith join junior pitcher and first baseman Emily Sampson and freshman utility Ava Gale as new faces on varsity.

“I always tell the girls, with tryouts, every position is open,” Romaine said. “Right now, not having Madison Dixon (and Hale) here with basketball to possibly start the season out, I’ve got a couple other girls that’s going to fill in for the role of catcher.”

With Scotland’s bullpen, Sampson will become the new second arm as Stutts (9-2, 1.43 ERA, 106 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings) moves into Dial’s role as the No. 1 pitcher.

“She’s got a nice changeup,” Romaine said on Sampson. “She brings a different dynamic than Avery with velocity to something that keeps the batters off. Some girls can hit that high velocity, and they love it. But you throw something that has that medium to upper velocity, it’s a little bit slower. Not much slower, but it’s just different.”

“She’s left-handed, so batters are going to be able to see complete opposites,” Stutts said on Sampson. “I work a lot in and out, up, down; I can do whatever; Emily can do the same. And I feel like she would be a really great asset with us. And I believe in her as much as she believes in me.”

Stutts is coming off surgery on her pitching hand in December. However, she is close to being back to full strength and won’t miss any time, according to Romaine.

”During the offseason, I wasn’t able to work on much,” Stutts said. “So, I took that time off because I really needed it as a pitcher, just to have my mental break and my physical break. So, after that, I started rehab by just stretching it a lot and getting a little bit of workout in to get my grip strength back. And then, I started pitching, little bit by little bit, and I started going to pitching lessons again. And my velocity is at 62, 63 consistently now, and I’m working to get that up to 65; that’s my goal at the end. And a lot of spin this year. I really hope to get a lot of swings and misses.”

Blue also suffered a recent injury that could affect her at the beginning of the year.

“My shortstop Dawson Blue had a high ankle sprain that she suffered,” Romaine said. “She just kind of just joined the team actually Monday of (last) week. So, we’re still nursing some of that back, slow progress here. Probably going to be a little rough starting the season out, but, hey, chemistry is going to stay the same, I’m sure.”

The Lady Scots will play their opener at Lumberton Thursday at 6 p.m. before competing at home for the first time against Western Harnett Friday at 7 p.m.

