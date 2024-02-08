LAURINBURG — Head coach Adam Romaine revealed dates and opponents for Scotland softball’s 2024 season to The Laurinburg Exchange on Thursday.

Times for all the games are still not finalized, according to Romaine.

Excluding an in-season tournament, the Lady Scots are set to play in 20 games, with their season-opening contest on Feb. 29 at Lumberton. Scotland’s home opener is on March 1 against Western Harnett, and the following matchup on March 5 at Hoke County begins Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

The first of two scheduled games against Richmond is on March 26 in Laurinburg; the second will close the regular season on April 25 in Rockingham.

The Lady Scots are coming off a 20-4 season in which they reached the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A state playoffs as a No. 2 seed and lost 12-0 to third-seeded Western Alamance.

To see the full 2024 schedule, click here.