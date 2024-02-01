LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team held off a last-minute charge from the visiting Bluefield Rams for a 59-55 win Wednesday evening on Harris Court to keep their chance at postseason play alive.

The Lady Knights held a seven-point lead going into their second-to-last full timeout of the game with 57 seconds left. Their tenacity was quickly tested as St. Andrews’ Ashley Starks’ turnover several seconds back into play led to Hailey Smith’s 3-pointer, cutting the lead down to four points. Samantha Tougher’s missed 3-pointer on the next trip down the court allowed the visitors to make it a one-possession game; Gabby Nielson’s layup in transition on the assist from Jordan Gunter did just that, cutting the lead down to two.

St. Andrews (6-13, 5-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) exited its final timeout needing to hold on to its slim lead for 12 seconds. Following the Rams’ Lina Pagan’s foul, A.J. Price received the ball around the halfcourt line. Battling tight defensive pressure, she was called for a backcourt violation, handing possession back to the visitors. Starks, who entered the game third in the AAC in steals, averaging 2.6 per game, decided to add to her tally.

She made her second steal of the game and charged down the court; Smith fouled her on the opposing end, sending the junior guard to the free-throw line for two shots. Both shots were made, making it a two-possession game at 59-55 in favor of the Lady Knights.

Off the inbounds pass, Nielson launched up a last-chance 3-pointer at the buzzer that missed, definitively handing the home team the victory.

Price led the Lady Knights offense with 23 points, going 10-for-29 on her field goals, including 2-for-4 from 3 and added nine rebounds and three assists; Tougher followed with 18 points, sinking all five of her 3-point shots in the first two quarters; Starks had 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and six steals and Madison Larrimore finished with 19 rebounds.

Pagan scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for Bluefield (3-19, 3-14 AAC); Smith had 12 points and four rebounds; Nielson finished with eight points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks and Gunter pulled down 14 rebounds with four assists.

The Lady Knights’ next matchup will be at home on Saturday against Brenau.