BLADENBORO — The Scotland Fighting Scots basketball team will compete in the 11th annual Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28-30 at West Bladen High School.

Scotland will play the St. Pauls Bulldogs in the tournament’s opener at 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. Whichever team advances will play the winner of Whiteville and North Brunswick the following day at 6 p.m.; the losers of both games will play each other at 2 p.m. The championship game will be on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.

Other teams in the field include Lumberton, West Columbus, Dillon Christian, and West Bladen.

Key players for St. Pauls (4-2) include Tyson Thompson (13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 blocks per game this season), Theo Setzer Jr. (6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds), and Jordan Cook (7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds). The Bulldogs will play in the Robeson County Shootout Dec. 20-23 before facing the Scots.

Scotland (3-6) heads into the tournament the loser of its last five games.

The Lady Scots basketball team will not play in a holiday tournament but will participate in a showcase game against the Quality Education Academy Lady Pharaohs (3-3) from Winston-Salem at United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte at 1 p.m. Friday.

Quality Education Academy is a private school in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Scotland is 8-1 on the season and riding a four-game win streak.