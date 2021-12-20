Lady Scots take fifth place

FAYETTEVILLE — The Lady Scots improved their record to 8-2 with wins on Friday and Saturday in the Cumberland County Tournament. Saturday’s win gave Scotland High a fifth-place finish in the three-day tourney.

The Lady Scots put four players into double-figures on the scoring column Saturday against Hoke County, and handed the Lady Bucks a 67-48 loss.

Scotland was led by Morgan Thompson, who scored 22 points, while Alicia McClain canned 11 points. Madysan Hammonds and Kadence Sheppard each pumped in 10 points for the Lady Scots.

Scotland earned the berth into the fifth-place game with a 66-19 thumping of Douglas Byrd on Friday.

No high scorers were available for that game.

The Lady Scots will carry their 8-2, 2-0 record back into action on Jan. 4 when they host Union Pines in a conference tilt starting at 6 p.m.