Scotland shuts out Southern Lee 42-0

The Scotland High School varsity football team shut out Southern Lee 42-0 on the road Friday night.

The Fighting Scots’ defense held the Cavaliers’ offense to just 11 total yards and three total first downs. On 31 carries, Southern Lee managed minus-6 total rushing yards.

On the flip side, Scotland tallied 256 total yards offensively, with 127 of them coming on the ground. Four different Scots ran for at least 25 rushing yards and were led by senior running back RJ Nicholson, who finished with 73 rushing yards on nine carries. Fellow senior Jatavious Mckayhan had 41 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Revelle threw three touchdown passes, two to junior Izeem Graham and one to junior Cadyn Graves. Graham finished with four catches for 47 yards, while Graves had two catches for 55 yards.

However, the win wasn’t without flaws though as Revelle was picked off three times.

Special teams also got in on the scoring action, as junior Patrick Primus returned a punt 44 yards for a score in the third quarter.

The win improves the Scots to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Scotland will now host Union Pines next Friday.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.