National Day of the Cowboy Rodeo set for July 23-24

Will be held at 7 Branch Farm Arena in Lumber Bridge

LUMBER BRIDGE – The seventh annual National Day of the Cowboy Rodeo, a Southern Rodeo Association Sanctioned Benefit Rodeo, will offer two nights of high energy happenings at 7 Branch Farm Arena in Lumber Bridge.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on both evenings of competition for pre-rodeo activities. The show, which starts at 8 p.m., includes barrel racing, bucking horses, calf roping, girls breakaway roping, team roping, trick riding, trick roping, cowboy mounted shooting and bull riding.

More than 5,000 are expected to be in attendance. Tickets are available online, and planners suggest buying early because they expect a sellout.

Tickets are $15 and children under 3 are free. Limited bleacher seating is available, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and souvenir vendors will be onsite.

Some proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the Friends of the Cancer Center at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. 7 Branch Farm Arena is located just over the county line at 62 McGougan Road in Lumber Bridge.

For information, visit www.DayoftheCowboyNC.com or contact Buddy Blackman at 910-813-7881.