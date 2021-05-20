Roundup: Scots drop dual-match against Lumberton

Scotland wrestlers compete against Lumberton Wednesday evening. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Sophie Pinkston hits a backhand during a singles match against Jack Britt earlier this season. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland High School wrestling team lost a dual-match to Lumberton 60-18 on Wednesday evening.

The Scots’ points came from three wins. Marcel Martin picked up a 6-0 win in the 132-pound weight class, while Michael Locklear beat Lumberton’s Andre Bethea 6-0 in the 220-pound class and Nathaniel Harrington beat Lumberton’s Casey Hardin 6-0 in the 285-pound class.

Dalton Locklear lost 6-0 in the 113-pound class, Jason Blackenship lost 6-0 in the 145-pound class, Ayden Sheppard lost 6-0 in the 160-pound class, Darion Harris lost 6-0 in the 170-pound class, Landon Sessoms lost 6-0 in the 182-pound class and Zion John lost 6-0 in the 195-pound class.

Next, Scotland will travel to Fayetteville Friday for a tri-meet against Terry Sanford and Westover.

Lady Scots blank Seventy-First

The Scotland girls’ tennis team continued its undefeated start to the season by sweeping two matches against Seventy-First.

The Lady Scots won the first match 9-0 and the second match 6-0.

In the first match, Scotland’s Kate Carter beat Kaylee Ford 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Scotland’s Carleigh Carter beat Princess Ross 8-0 at No. 2 singles, Scotland’s Sophie Pinkston beat Ronia Guyton-McRae 8-0 at No. 3 singles, Scotland’s Emma Lewis beat Amia Bennett 8-0 at No. 4 singles, Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson beat Jamya Davis 8-0 at No. 5 singles and Scotland’s Carson Buie beat Francis Gist 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles, Kate and Carleigh combined to beat Ford and Bennett 8-0 at No. 1, Scotland’s Morgan Stewart and Emma Herr paired to beat Ross and Guyton-McRae 8-4 at the No. 2 spot and Scotland’s Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza teamed to beat Davis and Gist 8-0 at the No. 3 position.

In the second match, in singles, Kate beat Ford 8-0 at No. 1, Carleigh beat Ross 8-0 at No. 2, Pinkston beat Guyton-McRae 8-1 at No. 3, Lewis beat Bennett 8-2 at No. 4, Johnson beat Davis 8-0 at No. 5 and Buie beat Gist 8-0 at No. 6.

The doubles matches were not played in the second match.

Head coach Leigh Carter said everyone on the team was able to play at least one match.

Next, the Lady Scots will visit Pinecrest on Monday.

