Scotland boys, girls golf show improvement after 2nd SAC match

Both the Scotland High School boys and girls golf teams showed improvement during the teams’ second conference golf round Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 6

After shooting 194 as a team on Monday, the boys’ team improved its score two strokes to shoot 192 and finish third behind first-place Pinecrest, who shot 144, and second-place Richmond, who shot 189.

After not having enough players for a team score on Monday, the Lady Scots earned a second-place finish with a team score of 215 behind first-place Pinecrest with 203.

Individually for the boys, Drew Hamilton again led the way shooting 40. Walt Bounds fired a 46, while Jarrod Pittman shot a 51. Cole Hamilton finished with a 55 and Aaron Spate rounded out the Scots with a 58.

Kate Carter shot a 47 to lead the Lady Scots and Carleigh Carter shot a 53. Faith McCormack finished with a 52 and Sara Beth shot a 63.

Scotland will play its next round Monday at Pinecrest No. 7.

To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.