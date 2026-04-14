LAURINBURG — The Scotland High girls’ soccer team (1-13-1) was defeated at home, Monday, by the Cape Fear Colts, 9-0. Here are photos from the game.
Cape Fear defeats Scotland girls soccer
Scotland junior Victoria Hatch (10) battles a Cape Fear defender for possession on April 13, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland freshman Elizabeth Chavis (17) controls the ball while a Cape Fear closes in on April 13, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland sophomore Serenity Stewart (9) dribbles upfield while a Cape Fear defender applies pressure on April 13, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland sophomore Sophia Garcia (25) drives forward in transition against Cape Fear on April 13, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.
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