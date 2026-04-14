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Cape Fear defeats Scotland girls soccer

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
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Scotland junior Victoria Hatch (10) battles a Cape Fear defender for possession on April 13, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland junior Victoria Hatch (10) battles a Cape Fear defender for possession on April 13, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland freshman Elizabeth Chavis (17) controls the ball while a Cape Fear closes in on April 13, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland freshman Elizabeth Chavis (17) controls the ball while a Cape Fear closes in on April 13, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland sophomore Serenity Stewart (9) dribbles upfield while a Cape Fear defender applies pressure on April 13, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland sophomore Serenity Stewart (9) dribbles upfield while a Cape Fear defender applies pressure on April 13, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland sophomore Sophia Garcia (25) drives forward in transition against Cape Fear on April 13, 2026. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland sophomore Sophia Garcia (25) drives forward in transition against Cape Fear on April 13, 2026.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High girls’ soccer team (1-13-1) was defeated at home, Monday, by the Cape Fear Colts, 9-0. Here are photos from the game.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.

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