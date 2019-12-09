Wrestling team competes at Mason Wagner Duals

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland wrestler Devaun Hailey prepares to grapple with an opponent earlier this season. Hailey earned three victories at the Mason Wagner Duals on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland wrestler Devaun Hailey prepares to grapple with an opponent earlier this season. Hailey earned three victories at the Mason Wagner Duals on Saturday.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland High wrestling team faced four opponents at the Mason Wagner Duals at Pinecrest High School on Saturday.

Scotland defeated Apex Friendship 36-35. Scotland’s Brendon Smith (170 pounds), Joshua Bostic (195) and Seth English (138) picked up pinfall victories. Scotland won three bouts by forfeit, and Scotland won four matchups by forfeit. There were two double forfeits.

The Scots also defeated North Moore 47-18. Scotland’s Seth English (138) and Brendon Smith (170) notched pinfall victories. In the 285-pound bout, Scotland’s Devaun Hailey defeated North Moore’s Athan Thompson by technical fall (18-3).

In a match against Gray’s Creek, Scotland lost 40-36. Brendon Smith picked up another win by pinning Jacob Rodriguez in the 170-pound bout. Hailey notched a pin in the 285-pound class, Dalton Locklear pinned his opponent in the 106-pound bout, and Marcel Martin pinned Cole Burgess in the 120-pound bout.

Scotland and Southern Lee finished in a 36-36 tie. Southern Lee won the tiebreaker (most wins by forfeit) 3-2. Seth English pinned Southern Lee’s Josh Battle in the 138-pound bout. In the 145-pound class, Scotland’s Jason Blackenship pinned Nasir Ellison. Scotland’s Mark Aiken defeated Southern Lee’s Jacob Dickerhoof in the 160-pound bout. In the 285-pound bout, Hailey pinned Southern Lee’s Jabari Person.

The Scots will be back in action when they face off with Pinecrest on Wednesday night in Southern Pines. The dual is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

