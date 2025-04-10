ATHENS, TN —The St. Andrews Knights softball team dropped both games of a road doubleheader against Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday afternoon, losing the first contest 11-0 and the second contest 12-0. The Knights fall to 3-31 (0-20 in conference games) on the season with the two losses (18 straight overall) while the Bulldogs improve to 16-9 (12-8 against conference opponents) with the two wins (five straight overall).

In the first contest (five innings), the Bulldogs scored early and often with two runs coming in the bottom of the first inning, five more coming in the second frame and another four in the fourth. Tennessee Wesleyan outhit St. Andrews 13-2 in the game.

Olivia Plybon and Brianna Sloan both went 1-2 from the plate with both hits being singles. Jaylin Joss (3.2 innings) and Kassidy Smith (0.1 innings) split the pitching duties for St. Andrews.

In the second game (also five innings), the Bulldogs got five runs in the bottom of the first, another five in the third and the last two in the fourth. Tennessee Wesleyan outhit the Knights 13-1 in a game that saw quite a few errors (six for St. Andrews and three for the Bulldogs).

Valentina Jara had the Knights’ lone hit of the game on a leadoff single in the top of the first. Meghan Fritz (2.1 innings) and Jara (1.2 innings) split the pitching duties.

The Knights will stay on the road for another doubleheader on Thursday afternoon against Bryan. The games will start at noon and 2 p.m.