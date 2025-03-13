LAURINBURG —Spring sports registration at Scotland County Parks and Recreation won’t be open much longer, they announced on their Facebook page on Thursday morning. Registration has been open for the past 10 days, starting on Monday, March 3. A specified deadline was not announced as of this writing.

The spring sports open for registration are t-ball, softball, baseball and soccer. T-ball is open to ages 4-6, softball is open ages 7-15, baseball is open ages 7-12 and soccer is open ages 3-13. The registration fee is currently set at $15 per kid.

The link to register online can be found here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation. Registration can also be done in person at any of the three community centers or at Scotland Place. Another method registration can be done is via phone call at 910-277-2585.