FLORENCE, S.C. —The Lady Scots basketball team dropped a road tournament game on Saturday night to the Wilson Tigers by a score of 45-41. Scotland’s second straight loss dropped their season record to 3-3 (2-1 against conference opponents) while the Tigers remain undefeated and improve to 7-0 with the victory.

Sophomore Logan Murray led the way in scoring for Wilson, dropping 23 points on a 7-17 shooting effort from the floor while also nabbing six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the victory. Zoey Miller was the team’s next highest scorer with nine points and also had one rebound, two assists and two steals. Statistics were not entered from the game on MaxPreps for the Scots.

Scotland will have until Friday night to recharge before heading south of the border once again for a matchup with the Marlboro County Bulldogs. Tipoff from Bennettsville is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Scotland wrestling teams head to invitationals on Saturday

The two Scotland wrestling teams headed to separate invitationals on Saturday morning. The girls team headed to Pinecrest while the boys team went to Piedmont High School.

The Lady Scots finished in fifth place as a team out of 10 schools on Saturday with 71 points scored. Hoke County won the event with 155 points, 59 points ahead of second placed Seventy-First who had 96.

Latia Williams (165) had the most points scored for Scotland with 18 while finishing in second place. She won by fall over Brihanna Erdman of East Rowan High School in 1:29 and by decision 7-3 over Noelia Hipolito of Hoke County High School. The other team points for the Scots came from Mariyah Martin (126) who had 15 team points, Shayleigh Ward (138) with 13 team points, Carmin Moore (152) with 11 team points, Shyanne White (185) with 10 team points and Summer Bartholomew (114) with four team points.

On the boys side, the Scots came in 11th place as a team out of 15 schools by scoring 84.5 points collectively. Piedmont won the invite with 216.5 points, 44.5 better than second placed Metrolina who had 172.

Scotland won 20 total matches on Saturday. 13 came by way of fall, two were by decision, two via technical fall, two from a bye and one in a sudden victory.

Josh Smith (113) and Anthony Pate (150) won four apiece to lead the Scots. Amari Singletary (215) won three matches.

The boys are set to head to the North Moore Quad on Friday. North Moore, Scotland and Union Pines are the three schools currently listed on Track Wrestling for the event.

Indoor Track & Field starts season at Pinecrest

The Scots competed in the Pinecrest Polar Bear #1 on Saturday morning. It was the first competition of the season for the team after The Viking Polar Bear at Union Pines got canceled last week due to “extreme cold weather.”

On the girls side, Aaliyah Frumes-Mackie was the highest placed individual athlete in an event as she won the 55 Meter Hurdles in 9.90 seconds. The team’s 4×200 meter relay came in second place with a time of 1:53.87. Angel Scott finished in third of the long jump with a 15-4 score.

For the boys, Andre McNeill won the long jump with a 20-1 finish. Marlin Moore finished the 55 Meter Dash in 6.96 seconds to finish second in the event while he also came in fourth of the 300 Meter Dash with a time of 38.12 seconds.

The team will get back at it on Saturday morning when they host the JDL Holiday Invitational. The event will begin at 10 a.m.