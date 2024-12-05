Elisha Dockery swims the butterfly portion of the 200-yard Individual Medley. Dockery posted a third-place finish in the 100-yard breastroke later in the meet.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd varsity swimming team competed in their second meet of the season on Wednesday night at St. Andrews University. The meet included all seven Sandhills Athletic Conference schools.

On the women’s side, Scotland finished in third place as a team with 91 total points. The team rankings in order were Union Pines (292 points), Pinecrest (271 points), Scotland (91 points), Hoke County (72 points), Richmond (52 points), Lee County (32 points) and Southern Lee (13 points).

For the men, Scotland came in fifth place as a team with 39 team points scored. The team rankings in order were Union Pines (291 points), Pinecrest (283 points), Richmond (54 points), Southern Lee (49 points), Scotland (39 points) and Hoke County (17 points). Lee County did not have men swimmers.

The Scots had several swimmers post personal best times on Wednesday. Six swimmers did so in the 50-yard freestyle: Bailey Brink (dropped from 34.35 seconds to 34.16), Avery Stutts (dropped from 44.93 seconds to 42.47), Ramsey Hale (dropped from 52.32 seconds to 49.14), Dawson Blue (dropped from 44.93 seconds to 43.69), McKenzie Mavin (dropped from 32.46 seconds to 30.48) and Mark Labib (dropped from 39.86 seconds to 39.64). Caycee Bert (dropped from 1:08.46 to 1:07.95) and Mavin (dropped from 1:18.25 to 1:10.98) did so in the 100-yard freestyle while Taylor Johnson dropped from 1:18.43 to 1:17.73 in the 100-yard breastroke.

Brink’s and Mavin’s performances in the 50 free got them both seventh place and seven team points. Bert meanwhile got third place in the 100 free with her time drop and scored 12 team points in the process while Mavin also got fifth in the 100 free with his time drop of over seven seconds and scored 10 points for Scotland. Johnson’s 100 breastroke time gave her third place in that event (12 team points) while she also won the 500-yard freestyle by nearly 39 seconds with a time of 5:49.59 and scored 16 points for the Scots. Elisha Dockery also came in third place of the men’s 100-yard breastroke with a time of 1:21.43, which scored 12 points for the team.

Head Coach Aliechia Post was happy to see the hard work her swimmers have been putting in pay off on Wednesday. She sees a lot of good things coming for her group in the near future with the trajectory they are currently on as every swimmer posted at least one season best time.

“We have several new swimmers on the team this year, they have been working hard and are starting to see the results,” Post said. “We have a lot of swimmers with a lot of potential and I expect that we will continue to see them drop time each week.”

The Scots will have about a week to get ready for their next meet on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The meet will again be against conference opponents and begin at 6 p.m. from St. Andrews University.