Elisha Dockery dives in the pool to swim the breastroke leg of the men’s 200-yard medley relay. Dockery came in fifth place of the 100-yard breastroke later in the meet.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd swim team hit the pool in a meet for the first time this season at St. Andrews University on Wednesday night. There were six teams (including Scotland) that competed in the meet.

The women’s team standings in order from first to sixth were Union Pines with 291 points, Pinecrest with 267 points, Pine Forest with 209 points, Scotland with 117 points, Richmond with 55 points and Southern Lee with 19 points. The men’s team standings at the end of the meet in order from first to sixth were Pinecrest with 266 points, Union Pines with 261 points, Pine Forest with 251 points, Scotland with 75 points, Southern Lee with 62 points and Richmond with 54 points.

Taylor Johnson had the best placement in an individual event for either team, winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:48.46, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer. Johnson also anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay team that came in second with a time of 2:03.12 and added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breastroke with a time of 1:18.43, a tenth of a second faster than her seed time of 1:18.53.

Caycee Bert added a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.05 as well as a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:08.46 while also being part of the aforementioned 200-yard freestyle relay with Johnson. Zoey Bowman came in third place for the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.30, beating her seed time of 29.61 and was also part of the relay along with Johnson and Bert.

On the men’s side, the highest placed swimmer in an individual event for Scotland was Elisha Dockery coming in fifth place for the 100-yard breastroke with a time of 1:21.60, which was under his seed time of 1:22.35. McKenzie Mavin and Priest Rylan came in sixth and seventh place of the 100-yard freestyle with times of 1:18.25 and 1:25.32, both of which were under their seed times. Mavin and Rylan also both beat their seed times in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 32.46 and 34.84, respectively.

The teams will have about two weeks until their next meet as they will host Lee County on Dec. 4. The meet is currently scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.