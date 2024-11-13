RAEFORD —Courtside tickets are now being sold to the fourth annual Alumni Basketball Game held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Hoke County High School. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the event that day with all vendors welcome. There will also be a three-point shootout and raffle prizes.

There will be three different games in the “battle of the rivals”. Game 1 will be Robeson Co. vs Richmond, Game 2 will be Scotland vs Marlboro and Game 3 will be Hoke Co. vs Seventy First.

Courtside seats have multiple different perks. Those include exclusive game views, gold wristband and escorted seating as well as a complimentary meal deal. Obtaining these seats allows you to soak in the atmosphere with premium courtside perspective, be treated like a VIP with escortment to your seat upon arrival and a meal of your choice at the concession stand (hotdog or hamburger with a drink and chips).

Scotland defeated Richmond by a score of 71-61 in overtime of the men’s alumni basketball game last year as Jerome Carr got game MVP honors with 22 points. Courtside seats can be reserved by contacting event planner Zaye Bines.