LAURINBURG —10 regular season games have come and gone for the 2024 Fighting Scots over the past two-plus months as they now prepare themselves for the NCHSAA state tournament starting next week. Before that is seeding day on Sunday, when high schools across the state find out where they are placed in the playoff bracket. Scotland’s 2024 season has been filled with ups and downs but should ultimately place them somewhere in the 64-team tournament with perhaps home field advantage in the first round depending on where they fall in the bracket.

2024 season recap: The Scots went 5-5 during the regular season and had a record of 3-3 when they faced off with SAC opponents. They defeated Terry Sanford, Marlboro County (who was forced to forfeit the game due to some players being ineligible to play), Hoke County, Southern Lee and Lee County while losing to Dillon, Jack Britt, Union Pines, Pinecrest and Richmond. Their record placed them fourth in the conference standings behind Union Pines, Pinecrest and Richmond.

Scotland went undefeated at home during the regular season at 5-0 but was winless on the road at 0-5. Their point differential was -12 with 288 points for and 300 points against. They did have a positive point differential in games against conference opponents with 204 points for and 202 points against.

2024 Offensive leaders: The Scots were led by a dynamic duo at wideout of Dajuan Gibson and Quatavius Everette, who had 75.4 and 52.8 receiving yards per game, respectively. Tyjurian White was the team’s leading rusher with 69.2 yards on the ground per contest and also had five rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Ji’San McPhatter actually led the team in rushing touchdowns with 13 while also throwing for 13 touchdowns through the air. Gibson and Everette had a combined 12 touchdown receptions (seven for Gibson and five for Everette).

2024 Defensive leaders: Keyshaun Mcqueen and Marlin Moore led the way in tackles with averages of 8.0 and 7.6 per game, respectively. Dylan Tilson had six sacks to pace the team while Zion Morrison had four of his own. Gibson also proved he could play both sides of the ball by leading the team in interceptions with three. Camaren Braddy and Moore had two fumble recoveries apiece to share the team lead in that category.

The 2023 tournament: The Scots obtained the No. 5 seed in the east during last year’s tournament with an 8-2 regular season record. There only losses were to Pinecrest and Richmond as they were third in the conference standings last season. They were able to win their first two playoff games against Rocky Mount and SSEAS before losing in the third round to No. 13 Northern Nash on a blocked last second field goal attempt. Northern Nash would make it all the way to the final four before falling to eventual championship game loser Seventy-First. Hickory would win the championship game over Seventy-First by a score of 33-26.

How the tournament works: The bracket is split into two sides: the east and the west with 32 teams on each side and the first-round matchups being highest seed vs lowest (1 vs 32, 2 vs 31, 3 vs 30 and so on). There are then four rounds before the “final four” (also known as the regional round) and then the state championship game. It is a single elimination tournament. You can see last year’s bracket on the NCHSAA website here for reference: 2023 3A Football Bracket – NCHSAA.

Important dates to keep in mind for the 2024 tournament: The Scots and the rest of the playoff hopefuls across the state will find out their fate on Sunday with the first round being next Friday, Nov. 15. If Scotland is able to win their first-round matchup they would advance to the second round, which would be held a week later on Nov. 22. The rest of the important dates for the season can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Football – NCHSAA.