LAURINBURG —An abrupt ending of a football team’s season in another state will end up benefitting the Fighting Scots’ record. The whole situation of what’s going on down in Bennettsville with players being ineligible to play for the Marlboro County Bulldogs will result in Scotland getting a forfeited win from their matchup earlier this season.

The Scots had lost that game on the field by a score of 40-28 when it was played at Pate Stadium back in early September. The full game recap from that contest can be found here: Fighting Scots defeated at home by Marlboro County | Laurinburg Exchange.

Scotland’s season record now changes from 4-5 to 5-4 with the forfeit from the Bulldogs. The change of the result does not impact the conference record of the Scots, which currently stands at 3-2 heading into tomorrow night’s regular season finale on the road against archrival Richmond.

Marlboro County was also forced to forfeit games against Conway and Aynor because of the situation. They ended up forfeiting their game against Loris last week due to what was said to be electrical issues at the football stadium. The Bulldogs were previously undefeated until their loss to Dillon on Oct. 18 but will now end the season at 3-5, barring any further changes, after their season finale against Waccamaw was also cancelled.

More information about what has unfolded down in Bennettsville can be found on a Sports Illustrated article here: Marlboro County football season comes to an abrupt end.