LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Equestrian Program has announced the schedule for their Western and Hunt Seat teams during the fall months of 2024. The two teams will have seven combined competition events over the months of September, October and November.

The lone September outing will be held at St. Andrews on Sept. 28 for IHSA Hunter Seat. This will be one of three events currently on the schedule to be held in Laurinburg.

October will be a busy month for the program with three competitions on the schedule to be held on the 6th, 11th and 26th-27th. IHSA Hunter Seat will travel to UNC Chapel Hill/Duke on the 6th while IHSA Western will have a home event at St. Andrews on the 26th-27th with an Equestrian Open House sandwiched between on the 11th.

Their fall months will wrap up in November with IHSA Hunter Seat having competitions at UNCC/Davidson on the 2nd of the month and at ECU on the 10th. IHSA Western will have a two-day event at Virginia Tech on the 16th and 17th.

No times were listed for any of the competitions. Nothing else has been announced by the team for beyond these months.