The Scotland Fighting Scots volleyball team released their 2024 season schedule to The Laurinburg Exchange on Tuesday evening. Head Coach Adam Romaine has his club scheduled to compete in 22 regular season games during the season against 11 different opponents with Scotland set to play each team twice, once at home and once on the road.

The 11 teams on the schedule are South View, Terry Sanford, Lumberton, Hoke County, St. Pauls, Southern Lee, Union Pines, Pinecrest, Pine Forest, Lee County and Richmond. All games have a start time listed at 5:00/6:00 p.m. or 4:30/6:00 p.m.

Their season opener will be on the road next Tuesday, Aug. 13 at South View, a team that Scotland split their two games with in 2023 as both matches were decided three sets to one. The home opener is scheduled two days later on Aug. 15 against Terry Sanford; Scotland swept them three sets to none in their only meeting last year. The first of 12 games for the Fighting Scots against a conference opponent will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at home against Hoke County, a team they won all six sets against across two meetings in 2023.

Seniors will be recognized during their regular season finale at home on Thursday, Oct. 10 against archrival Richmond. The Scots split their two meetings with the Raiders last season, taking three of four sets at home while dropping a tightly contested five-set match on the road. The matchup in Richmond is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The two teams that finished ahead of Scotland in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference standings last year were undefeated Pinecrest and Union Pines. The two meetings with Pinecrest are scheduled for Sept. 10 (away) and Oct. 3 (home). Union Pines hosts Scotland on Sept. 3 and travels to Laurinburg on Sept. 26.

One team that is not on the 2024 schedule is the Cedar Ridge Fighting Red Wolves, who swept the Fighting Scots in their lone playoff game last year. The Fighting Scots went 15-9 overall last season (9-5 in conference play) and won 49 sets overall compared to 32 lost. They went 7-4 at home compared to 8-5 on the road.

The full schedule can be found on MaxPreps: Schedule – Scotland Fighting Scots (Laurinburg, NC) Varsity Volleyball 24-25 (maxpreps.com) or by reaching out to Romaine directly. Note that the start times listed on MaxPreps all say 6 p.m.