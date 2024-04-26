Special Olympics athletes await their 50-yard dash medals during the 43rd Special Olympics of Scotland County on Wednesday at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

Abby Smith, center, holds the Chuck Sligh Award plaque that she was honored with during the 43rd Special Olympics of Scotland County on Wednesday at Pate Stadium in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — The air around Pate Stadium thrummed with anticipation and excitement Wednesday morning as 125 student-athletes gathered for Scotland County’s 43rd Special Olympics.

The sunny, breezy morning began with the parade of athletes from all the county’s public schools and others from private schools. After the athletes basked in the adoration of their fans, the opening ceremony began with the Scotland High JROTC’s presentation of colors followed by the national anthem, pledge of allegiance, invocation and welcome.

Two awards were given during the opening ceremony. The Julian Butler Award is presented annually to an individual or group who has contributed outstanding service to Scotland County’s Special Olympics. This year, the award went to Scotland Healthcare.

Abby Smith, a 16-year-old Scotland High student, received the Chuck Sligh Award — given yearly to a student who exemplifies the ideals in the Special Olympics motto: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

Devon Martin had the honor of relaying the Olympic torch with Army Master Sergeant Shawn Edwards. And then, the games began.

Athletes competed in 50- and 100-meter dashes, running and standing long jumps and a softball throw. All competitors received medals or ribbons for their participation.

In addition to the athletic events, there was an Olympic Town set up with putt-putt, face painting and cornhole next to the concession stand where volunteers were doling out free snacks and drinks to participants.

Over 220 volunteers helped make the games a success. There were students from St. Andrews, members of the Pilot Club, Mega Force staff, school employees, students and many more community members who gave their time and talents to make the day memorable for the athletes.

Jenny Phelps and Kellie Jackson were this year’s Scotland County Special Olympics co-coordinators. They were excited to see all their hard work come to fruition as a good time was had by all.

“This is a great day to showcase these student-athletes,” Phelps said. “These kids rarely get to be in the spotlight, but today is their day.”