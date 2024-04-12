LAURINBURG — Sundays are soon to be a hit in Scotland County.

The first-ever Softball Sundaze, a coed adult slow-pitch softball summer league, is set to begin May 26 at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex, with registration now open until April 22.

Lawrence Jackson IV, a 2018 graduate of Scotland High School, founded the league.

“Something that’s been on my heart for about two years now to provide to the community,” Jackson said. “We always need something as a positive outlet for adults, as well as our kids, to do. So just trying to provide a supply for our demand in the community, bring that good, clean fun back to the community.”

Vicki C. Jackson, Orrick McDougald, Patrick Williams and Quinton C. Covington helped Jackson make the league’s startup possible.

The regular season will consist of eight single-header games, with a playoff single-elimination tournament following.

Jackson’s hope is for the league to happen annually.

“That’s my goal,” he said. “It all depends on the success of it.”

Team registration is $350, while individual registration is $35.

To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScybH_LDi0gqlR9IYUmbi_iOOYJNVUUF3FWjxi5u8GoL9fiQ/viewform.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.