CLEVELAND, Ga. — The St. Andrews Knights softball team was defeated in both games of an Appalachian Athletic Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Truett McConnell.

St. Andrews (7-31, 2-16 AAC) lost 8-0 in six innings in game one and 6-0 in game two; Truett McConnell advanced to 21-14 overall and 15-7 in AAC play with the wins.

Hailey Cronic had a double with four RBIs for the Bears in game one; Jenna O’Brien and Isabelle Sullivan each had a single and a triple with an RBI; Kyndall Gipson had a hit with an RBI; Rachel Morgan had an RBI; Cassie Boatright had two hits and Emma Souter had a triple.

Kyleigh Sanders earned the win for the Bears with a complete outing, allowing five hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Meghan Fritz was the losing pitcher for St. Andrews.

In game two, O’Brien had a single, a double, a triple and two RBIs for Truett McConnell; Cronic had one hit and two RBIs; Gipson had a double with one RBI and Boatright had two hits.

Gipson allowed two hits with eight strikeouts across six innings in the circle to pick up the win.

St. Andrews’ Charlee Mullins suffered the loss.

St. Andrews hosts a twin bill against Columbia College on Friday. First pitch for game one is at 1 p.m.