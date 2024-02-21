LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation spring sports registration is only open a little longer.

Sign-ups for teeball, softball and soccer started on Feb. 5 and will end on March 8; teeball is open for ages 4-6, softball for ages 7-15 and soccer for ages 3-13. A fee of $15 is required to register for any sport.

To register online, visit https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog or sign up in-person at the Parks and Recreation office at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

For more information, contact Scotland Parks and Recreation by telephone at 910-277-2585 or email athletic programs supervisor Edmund Locklear at [email protected].