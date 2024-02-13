LAURINBURG — A total of 36 awards across seven different sports were given out Monday night inside the Scotland High School auditorium, where the fall sports banquet returned after a one-year hiatus, as last year, there was only one banquet for the three sports seasons.

The ceremony was also moved from the gymnasium back to where it’s normally held in the auditorium.

”Last year, we were in the gym, and it just didn’t seem personal. And we did a split banquet,” Scotland athletic director Patrick Williams said. “So, I just felt like the auditorium, I mean, me going to high school here, we had it in the auditorium, and it was a thing that we could get back to. And I just think, gives the coaches an opportunity to establish and talk about the kids a little more, and just share some information, share some stories with them. But I think it went well.”

Opening remarks were made by Scotland Principal Laura Bailey, Scotland County Schools Superintendent Adell Baldwin and Williams before men’s and women’s cross country coach Dawson Shelley presented the first awards of the evening.

Women’s cross country

Shelley’s Women’s Runner of the Year was Chloe Ganus.

”She’s been running for three years,” Shelley told The Laurinburg Exchange of Ganus. “She’s really improved over each year. She took over this top spot this year after Carson Buie graduated. So, she ran very well. She was very consistent this year. She’s going to be probably our best runner next year as well.”

The other two award winners were Emma Jones — the Women’s Most Improved Runner — and Ariana Council — the Women’s Coach’s Award recipient.

“I think last year she was running somewhere around 40, and now she’s down under 30, which was really good,” Shelley said on Jones. “I was really proud of her for working hard this year and getting that down. She was really consistent, always at practice, always working to get better.

“She’s ran with me for three years,” Shelley said on Council. “She is always at practice. She never complains about anything. I love coaching her. She’s a senior, so I will definitely miss having her around. She’s good for team morale, so definitely will miss Ariana.”

Men’s cross country

Taking home the Men’s Runner of the Year Award was Anthony Pate.

“He was only able to run in, I think four meets, but he was by far our best runner,” Shelley said on Pate. “I think he broke 20 minutes two or three times. This was his first year running. He is a junior. So he will be back next year. Really excited for him to come back next year.”

Vinny Butera was the Men’s Most Improved Runner.

“He’s a little bit bigger guy,” Shelley said on Butera. “He’s probably like 210 (pounds); I know he’s been wrestling this winter, so he’s probably cut it down a little bit more. But usually, those kinds of guys, they don’t really run cross country. But he got so much. I was really impressed with how much he improved over the course of the year. I think he ended up dropping six or seven minutes from the first meet to the last meet; last meet was his best. So, I was really proud of Vinny.”

Jaeden Williams received the Men’s Coach’s Award.

“He’s run track for me before,” Shelley said on Williams. “I’ve been trying to get him to come out, and I don’t know why he waited till his senior year to come out. He’s a great kid. Definitely going to miss him next year, having him on the team, supporting the guys and the girls. He was dual-sport this fall, so he played soccer and he also ran with me. And he was at every single practice that he could be if they didn’t have a soccer game. So, I commend him for being there, even though he was doing both sports.”

Cheerleading

Soriah McIntyre was the Most Improved cheerleader.

”She comes to practice every day,” Scotland cheerleading coach Crystal Rush said on McIntyre while handing out the award. “She is one of the people who does text me and say, look, anything I need to work on or does this look right? Can we do this? So she is definitely most improved from not cheering at all at Scotland to making it in her senior year.”

Receiving the Most Dedicated Award was Terrance Graham.

“This cheerleader is here every occasion, whether it’s a parade, whether it’s just showing up early before school if we’re doing something special or staying after practice; this cheerleader is literally at every single event,” Rush said on Graham.

The Coach’s Award was given to Janaiya Brown.

“She is one of my captains,” Rush said on Brown. “She literally makes my life so easy. She is asking, okay, coach, what is the schedule so I can let the girls know. She’s telling me when people aren’t here because they have other obligations, with work or whatever. She literally has made my job so easy.”

The Best All-Around Cheerleader was Mia McLean, who also won the award last year; McLean and Mikayla Smith were acknowledged for making the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team.

“She is literally one of the cheerleaders that I can almost ask to do anything, and she will do it,” Rush said on McLean. “She may not let me know she don’t want to do it, but she may talk amongst other people, but she never lets me know that that’s something I don’t want to do. She can tumble; she flies. … But she is all around; she does everything. She’s been here for two years as well.”

Volleyball

Nateya Scott received Most Improved, Madison Dixon was given the Coach’s Award and Addison Johnson was awarded Most Valuable Player; Johnson and Scott were also applauded for being named to the All-Conference team.

“These three girls here all brought something different to the program,” Scotland volleyball coach Adam Romaine said. “They’ve made this program and put it where it’s at today with the help of the girls before them. But they learned from the girls who left the program last couple of years, too, and they’re carrying that tradition on with the new girls through the program.”

Women’s golf

With Coach Megan Jernigan unavailable to be at the ceremony, Assistant Athletic Director April Johnson announced the women’s golf awards.

Addison Pittman was presented the Coach’s Award, and Claire Smith was the team’s Most Improved golfer and MVP; Smith was also credited for being All-Conference.

”(Pittman) joined the team late and had never played golf,” Jernigan said in a text message. “She learned so quickly and was so positive and fun to be around. It is always nice to be around kids who want to be great.

“Claire had grown tremendously since last year. She is shooting in the 80s this year. And last year, the 90s. She was fifth in the region and qualified for states. I look forward to seeing what next year holds for her.”

Women’s tennis

Lillie Rankin received the Coach’s Award.

”She was the life on the bus,” Scotland women’s tennis coach Charles Smith said on Rankin. “She’s the one that put in extra practice.”

Marissa Smith won Most Improved.

“She started out with no wins and was ready to quit,” Charles Smith said on Marissa Smith. “And then, she shot off and got four wins. And now she likes playing.”

Maleah Locklear rounded it out with the MVP Award.

“She was also All-Conference and kind of taught me what I needed to know,” Charles Smith said on Locklear.

Men’s soccer

Scotland men’s soccer coach Orrick McDougald couldn’t be at the banquet, which led to April Johnson announcing the award recipients.

The Most Improved player was Blake Patterson, the Defensive Player of the Year was Jack Herr, the Coach’s Award went to Matthew White and the MVP was Ciro Velasco.

Football

Scotland football coach Richard Bailey ushered in the final 12 awards of the night.

The Offensive MVP was Zay Jones, the Defensive MVP was Malcom McGirt, the Specialist MVP was Cameron Cole, the Offensive Line Award was given to Darreus McDougald, the Wide Receiver Award was given to Quatavius Everette, the Offensive Back Award was given to Ji’San McPhatter, the Defensive Line Award was given to Zyquarius Shaw, the Linebacker Award was given to Chase Odom, the Defensive Back Award was given to Joshua Adams, the Most Improved Award was given to Jake Clemmons, the Most Dedicated Award was given to Isaiah Locklear and the Coach’s Award was given to Thomas Taylor.

“It’s so tough to narrow it down to just a certain number of guys because all those kids contributed in one form or another,” Bailey said. “But they meant a lot, especially those seniors. You put up with me for four years, lifting during the summers and playing until late November, early December every year; you deserve some kind of recognition. So, I’m excited for those guys that won individual awards.”

Keyshaun McQueen, McGirt, Shaw, Cole, McPhatter, Everette, Zay Jones, Clemmons, McDougald and Isaiah Locklear were all honored for making All-Conference; Adams, Odom, Zion Morrison, Dylan Tilson, Taylor, Jaedyn Millisock, Kellum Hunt, Dajuan Gibson and Corheim Hasty were recognized for being honorable mentions.

Zay Jones and McDougald were also commemorated for playing in postseason all-star games in December; Zay Jones played in the East-West All-Star Game and McDougald played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange.