Questions about Cypress Creek remain unanswered

LAURINBURG — What’s going on at Cypress Creek Golf Course?

Local golfers want to know why the entrance to the 18-hole, par-72 course in Laurinburg has been gated off ever since Hurricane Florence rolled through the region last fall. The facility’s phone lines have been disconnected, and there’s no explanation of the closure online. The only good way of viewing the course right now is by driving past on Interstate 74.

Several local residents and golfers recently shared their thoughts on social media. Golfers reminisced about when the course was known as The Lodge before it became Cypress Creek, saying it was a “gold mine” then and could be successful again in the right hands.

“I enjoyed it. Would like another option to play when I visit town,” one golfer said.

The golf course is a five-minute drive from Maxton. The facility was constructed in 1981, and it closed for refurbishment in December 2017 shortly after Atlanta resident and former sod farmer Mark Brown purchased the property. The facility, in Brown’s opinion, was in desperate need of repairs. Those needs were quickly addressed. Greens were patched, overgrown foliage was trimmed, grass was cut and weeds were treated.

The doors of the renovated course were opened again in February 2018. At that time, Brown said he was routinely taking trips to Laurinburg and he planned on staying involved in the facility’s continued improvement.

But then Florence came through and damaged the area, much like Hurricane Matthew did roughly two years earlier. Now, almost a year after Florence, a white sign on the golf course’s locked front gate delivers a small message in red letters: “Closed due to storm.”

The storm in question is long gone. But the course, which was previously known as The Lodge before it became Cypress Creek, remains padlocked and visibly neglected. Several holes look overgrown, and there aren’t any signs of rehabilitation efforts.

The course sustained some damage from the high winds and flooding caused by Florence. Parts of the course have a higher flood risk because the facility is next to Leith Creek.

The deed for the course is owned by Cypress Creek Resources LLC, which is managed by Ken Morrow, an investor based in Georgia. Multiple phone calls and emails to Morrow and Brown have not been returned over the past month.

The golf course is valued at $630,750, according to Scotland County’s tax database. Cypress Creek Resources has until Sept. 1 to pay a $6,641.65 tax bill on the property, which includes $6,307.50 in county taxes. The rest of the charges cover the fire tax and other fees.

Cypress Creek was popular among golfers, in part because of its low prices, but the rough condition of the course prior to Brown’s arrival hindered its reputation. When the renovated course opened prior to Florence, Brown said he wanted to maintain those low prices.

“We want to offer Scotland County residents and those heading to the beach a less expensive, but still quality, golfing experience,” he said.

Given the deteriorating condition of the course, it could be a long time before golfers tee off at Cypress Creek again.

The front gate at Cypress Creek Golf Course remains locked almost a year after Hurricane Florence hit the region.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

