LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation has opened registration for boys and girls basketball.

The deadline to sign up is Dec. 2 and a fee of $15 is required.

Boys can be signed up for leagues with age groups of 6-and-under, 8U, 10U, 12U, and 15U, and girls can be signed up for 8U and 12U leagues.

For more information, visit scotlandcounty.org or reach Athletic Programs Supervisor Edmund Locklear by phone at 910-277-2585 or email him at [email protected].

Team Unified holding AAU basketball tryouts soon

Team Unified, a local AAU basketball team based out of Scotland County, will hold tryouts for boys and girls on Dec. 2.

Boys and girls’ tryouts begin at 10 a.m. for third and fourth graders, 11 a.m. for fifth and sixth graders, noon for seventh and eighth graders, and 1 p.m. for ninth and 10th graders.

For further questions, Jeremy Baker can be reached by phone at 910-706-1982 and Aundra Reaves can be reached at 910-217-0462.