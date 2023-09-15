RED SPRINGS — The Scotland men’s soccer team earned their first win with a 4-0 nonconference victory over the Red Springs Red Devils (0-3-1) Thursday night.

Scotland (1-3-1, 0-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 2-0 at halftime and scored two goals in the second half.

Ciro Velasco, Jimmy Locklear, Eli Clark, and Matthew White all recorded a goal for the Scots, Jaeden Williams and Jake Tew each had an assist, and Jack Herr had 13 saves in goal.

Scotland returns to conference action against Pinecrest on Monday in Laurinburg.

Lady Scots volleyball sweeps Lee County

The Scotland volleyball team won 3-0 against the Lee County Yellow Jackets (2-8, 0-5 SAC) in Sanford Thursday night with set scores of 25-11, 27-24, and 25-22.

Scotland’s Addison Johnson had 12 kills and three aces, Reagan Malpass had five kills and four aces, Ramsey Hale had four kills and four solo blocks, Lindsay Locklear had four kills and two digs, and Madison Dixon had two digs.

Scotland (6-4, 3-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) hosts Richmond on Tuesday.