UNCP honored 80 staff and faculty during its annual Excellence in Service Awards luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

PEMBROKE —The University of North Carolina at Pembroke celebrated the commitment, loyalty and lasting impact of its employees during the university’s annual Excellence in Service Awards ceremony on Thursday, where 80 faculty and staff members were recognized for milestone years of service ranging from five to 40 years.

“This is about celebration,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings told the honorees. “It’s about honoring the people who make UNC Pembroke what it is — not just with your talent and expertise, but with your loyalty, your heart and your belief in this place.”

Cummings emphasized that every role across campus contributes to the university’s mission.

“Whether you maintain our campus, manage our finances, mentor students, support our athletes, teach in our classrooms or keep our operations running — your work matters,” Dr. Cummings said. “UNC Pembroke is special because you make it special.”

The most resounding moment of the luncheon came when Donna Strickland, the university’s sole 40-year honoree, received a standing ovation. Strickland was presented with a miniature crystal statue of Old Main in recognition of four decades of service.

Strickland began her career in January 1985, working in the campus bookstore before serving in distance education and the information booth, and ultimately finding her professional home in Human Resources. She rose through the ranks to become deputy chief human resources officer and has served under six chancellors.

“My work family feels like family because I’ve spent most of my life here,” Strickland said. “They truly feel like family.”

A UNCP alumna who first arrived on campus as a 17-year-old student, Strickland reflected on the friendships and fulfillment her career has brought.

“The university has been a blessing to me,” said Strickland, who met her husband, Harris, a former campus police officer, during her time at UNCP. “I’ve met so many people, seen so many come and go, and built friendships I truly cherish. Being recognized means a lot — it lets you know the work you do matters.”

Among the 30-year honorees was Carolyn Oxendine, a laboratory manager in the Chemistry and Physics Department who joined UNCP in 1995, less than a year after graduating with a degree in chemistry.

“When I first came here, the campus was much smaller and tightly knit,” Oxendine said. “You knew everyone by name.”

Oxendine credits her long career to the joy she has found in supporting students — both in and out of the lab.

“One of the most rewarding moments is walking into a pharmacy or doctor’s office and seeing one of our former students,” she said. “Knowing we helped guide them toward successful careers gives us a real sense of pride.”

Another 30-year honoree, Pecouse Sampson, began her career at UNCP immediately after graduating in 1995. Her first role was as an office assistant in the Chancellor’s Office, where she served as the “first line of defense” for the late Chancellor Joseph Oxendine.

In 2006, Sampson transitioned to Academic Affairs, where she now works with the Brave Start program, supporting first-year students as they adjust to college life.

“Getting out on campus and building relationships with students has been the most meaningful part of my career,” she said. “When students come back years later and tell us how much the program helped them — that’s when you realize the impact you’ve made.”

For Sampson, watching students overcome obstacles and achieve success has been exceptionally fulfilling.

“We don’t always see the impact right away,” she said. “But when students invite you to their graduation and introduce you to their families, it reminds you why this work matters.”

Employees were honored for reaching significant milestones in their service to the university:

Five Years

Jessica Collogan, Jacqueline Davis, Pamela Dimery, Collen Freeman-Locklear, Emily Giarette, Cody Harris, Maude Jones, Shanie McMillian, Matthew Miles, Marlena Oxendine, Victoria Oxendine, Bess Thomas and Kevin Witmore.

10 Years

Laura Arnold, Lyndon Bullard, Michael Bullard, Lucinda Callahan, Jerri Chavis, Shenna Christian, Berk Deese, Dr. Sayo Fakayode, Melissa Gainey, Willis Glassgow, Jocelyn Graham, Jared Harris, Eric Hunsley, Billy Hunt, Kelley Koch, Bobby Locklear, Mark Locklear, Kasey Lowry Jones, Wade Monroe, Keith Oxendine, Lorie Pierce, Andrew Reese, Drew Richards, Phyllis Smith, Ian Stroud, Okoye Whittington and Chunmei Yao.

15 Years

Tonya Baxley, Christine Bell, Dr. Polina Chemishanova, Jasmine Coleman, Audria Cummings, LaRhonda Darnell, Dr. Kamina Fitzgerald, Sam Graham, Jolena Locklear, April Schmitz, Nicole Snipes and Amanda Spayd.

20 Years

Alesia Cummings, Paula Cummings, Dwayne Harris, Andrea Jacobs, George Johnson, Amy Oxendine, Bernice Oxendine, Crystal Oxendine and Saprina Oxendine.

25 Years

Teresa Bryant, Tony Chavis, Dinna Edgell, Frances Hunt, Luciana Hunt, Bridget Jones, Ronald Locklear, Shannon Maynor, Paul O’Neill and Penny Oxendine.

30 Years

Katina Blue, Dr. Lisa Mitchell, Carolyn Oxendine, Kevin Pait and Pecouse Sampson.

35 Years

Jennifer Carter

40 Years

Donna Strickland