Norton to continue baseball career at SCC

Scotland High senior Austin Norton signs his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Southeastern Community College next year. Scotland High senior Austin Norton signs his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Southeastern Community College next year.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High senior Austin Norton’s final year as a Fighting Scot was what he called a “roller-coaster.”

Last fall, Norton earned all-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors as an offensive lineman while helping the Scots reach the 4A state championship game. Norton played in the championship game despite suffering from a separated shoulder.

In the spring, Norton helped guide Scotland’s baseball team to a Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title.

Norton made sure not to take the experiences for granted.

“It was fun just hanging out with my boys, and stuff like that,” Norton said.

On Wednesday, Norton signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College next year.

Norton put a lid on his senior year at Scotland by hitting two home runs, three doubles and a triple this season. The first baseman had 13 RBI and 16 runs scored. Norton drew 12 walks, tying shortstop Parker Byrd for the most on the team.

On the mound, Norton tallied 14 strikeouts in 16-2/3 innings this season. He finished with a 3.74 career ERA through three years and 54-1/3 innings of work at Scotland.

Norton delivered several big hits for the Scots this season, including a grand slam against Seventy-First. He also took the mound as a reliever in many close games and became a reliable option out of the bullpen. Head coach Chad Hill said he was impressed with how much Norton stepped up this year.

“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid, and I couldn’t have been prouder as a coach,” Hill said.

Scotland grads Justin Bowers, Nic Charleson and Daly Marcano were on Southeastern’s roster this season. Norton said the decision to follow in their footsteps was easier after he talked with Southeastern coach Daniel Britt.

“He emphasized not just being a good player, but being a great role model. He told me good things not just about baseball, but about life,” Norton said.

“He emphasized not just being a good player, but being a great role model. He told me good things not just about baseball, but about life,” Norton said.

Norton said he plans on majoring in history at Southeastern, and he hopes to eventually continue his baseball career at a four-year school.

Scotland High senior Austin Norton signs his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Southeastern Community College next year. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Norton-Signing.jpg Scotland High senior Austin Norton signs his letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Southeastern Community College next year.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.