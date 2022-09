ROCKINGHAM – The Fighting Scots men’s soccer team (3-6) came into their rivalry game with the Richmond Raiders (4-8-1) on a three-game losing streak, which would be extended to four games, as they fell to the Raiders 4-0 Monday night.

The Scots will aim to end their losing streak on Thursday, when they travel to Raeford and face the Hoke County Bucks at 6 p.m.

