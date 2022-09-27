Two pickleball courts will be available for use at the new Laurel Hill Recreation Center.

LAUREL HILL – The Laurel Hill community has been without a recreational facility for almost three years.

In 2020, the old Laurel Hill Recreation Center was closed and torn down, as maintenance was becoming a high expenditure for Scotland County.

But, in November, the new Laurel Hill Recreation Center is set to open, and Bryan Graham, the Scotland County Director of Parks and Recreation, is thrilled “to start brand new.”

“We had the option to either renovate the older facility or demo the facility,” Graham said. “The stakeholders in the community were adamant that there was a need for a facility there. And, if it was demoed, it had to be replaced. That’s the decision that the county commissioners ended up moving forward with.”

Graham said the new facility will feature different activities for all age groups.

“(It features) a brand-new gymnasium with an indoor walking track. It has two pickleball courts on the outside of the facility, and two multipurpose rooms that will be available for rent, meetings, or flex space,” he said.

In addition, the new facility will feature new activities that weren’t at the old facility.

“The thing that I’m really excited about is, we’re putting a teen (teenager) room in the new facility. We want to have a strong emphasis on youth and teen programs,” Graham said. “We’re going to have an e-sports lab in there. There’s going to be some couches, some televisions; basically, a safe haven for kids just to come up and hang out.”

A concession stand will be available, as well.

“We have a similar stand at the Wagram Rec Center,” he said. “That’s just a space for having an event and needing to sell concessions. It’s also going to be utilized, too, for anytime someone wants to rent the space and needs some kitchen space for food prep, then that’ll be available, as well.”

But, the concession stand will have a bigger purpose than just being used for rent.

“It’s also going to be used for a Meals on Wheels site; a nutrition site for senior citizens to go to daily and get meals,” Graham said.

The new Laurel Hill Recreation Center will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays after its open house, which has not been scheduled yet.

