CAMERON — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team completed back-to-back season sweeps of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Friday night with a 13-4 win against the Union Pines Vikings.

Scotland (16-1, 12-0 SAC) scored nine runs in the seventh inning after being tied at 4-4 with Union Pines (13-6, 9-3 SAC); the Vikings scored a run in each of the first two frames before the Lady Scots scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth. Union Pines scored two in the sixth to even the score.

Scotland’s Dawson Blue had a three-run homer, a solo home run and a single, totaling four RBIs; Ramsey Hale had a three-run home run and two doubles; Avery Stutts had a two-run home run; Addison Lewis had a single and a double with two RBIs; Lindsay Locklear had an RBI and Addison Johnson went 4-for-5.

Stutts tossed all seven innings, allowing eight hits with nine strikeouts to earn the win; Stutts recorded her 400th career strikeout as a part of her total.

Union Pines’ Natalie Auman had a solo home run and a single; Trinity Whitt had a double with an RBI; Kyleigh McNeil had a single with an RBI; Corryn McCutchen had a triple and Nicole Norman had a double.

Isabelle Garcia pitched six innings and suffered the loss for the Vikings.

No. 1 Scotland will host the winner of No. 4 Lee County and No. 5 Richmond in the second round of next week’s SAC tournament.

Scotland women’s soccer downed against Pinecrest

The Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team lost 10-0 against the Pinecrest Patriots in Laurinburg on Friday.

Scotland fell to 2-12-1 and 0-9 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play with the loss. Pinecrest moved to 9-6 and 7-2 in the SAC with the win.

Stats for Scotland were unavailable at press time.

Scotland heads to Lee County on Tuesday.