Lady Saints earn No. 1 seed in CCAA tournament

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s softball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Carolina Christian Athletic Association conference tournament and will play Mintz Christian out of Roseboro on Friday at 2 p.m. in Lumberton in the conference tournament. Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s softball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Carolina Christian Athletic Association conference tournament and will play Mintz Christian out of Roseboro on Friday at 2 p.m. in Lumberton in the conference tournament.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Christian Academy’s softball team closed out the regular season on a six-game win streak.

The Lady Saints ended their 2018 campaign with an 11-0 win over Columbus Christian Academy last week in five innings. The win moves Scotland Christian to 15-1 overall on the season and 6-0 in conference play.

In their first meeting, the Lady Saints topped Columbus Christian 18-1 back in mid-April.

Scotland Christian jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings, before tacking on four runs in the bottom of the fifth to activate the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Destiny Cartrette led the Lady Saints offensively going 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Eighth grader Kadance Sheppard and senior Kyleigh Collins both tallied two runs and combined for three hits.

Freshman Kinsley Sheppard threw a complete game for the Lady Saints tossing all five innings allowing zero runs off two hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Scotland Christian is slated to begin the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association conference tournament on Friday, May 11. The Lady Saints are the No. 1 seed in the tournament after finishing 6-0 in the conference. The CCAA tournament begins on Thursday at Antioch Christian Academy in Lumberton and runs through Saturday.

The Lady Saints will play Mintz Christian on Friday, May 11 at 2 p.m. When the two teams met during the regular season, Scotland Christian topped the Lady Lions, 13-3 on March 27 and 15-0 on April 19.

The winner of the Scotland Christian/Mintz Christian game will advance to play the winner of Antioch Christian and Columbus Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the championship.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or ahatten@laurinburgexchange.com.

Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s softball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Carolina Christian Athletic Association conference tournament and will play Mintz Christian out of Roseboro on Friday at 2 p.m. in Lumberton in the conference tournament. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_IMG_7375.jpg Courtesy photo Scotland Christian Academy’s softball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Carolina Christian Athletic Association conference tournament and will play Mintz Christian out of Roseboro on Friday at 2 p.m. in Lumberton in the conference tournament.