A heartfelt thank-you to Carver Middle School coach James McLean

Congratulations, thank you and a sad farewell to Carver Middle School football coach James McLean.

After the school’s team won yet another conference championship Coach McLean announced he would be giving up his position as the school’s head football coach.

The Laurinburg Exchange printed a great tribute to him in the Saturday, Nov. 16, newspaper. After listening to him several times on WLNC when he helps with the play-by-play coverage of Scotland High School football games, it became obvious to me his deep knowledge of and love for the game.

It is also obvious that he believes in the whole development of the young men who play for and have played for him over the years, and other students at Carver Middle School. Former players came to support him as he was saying his emotional farewell.

The article stated that he will continue to work at the school. I do hope he also continues to help with the WLNC coverage of the high school games.

Thank you, Coach McLean!

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg