‘Tis the season is upon us, so get downtown

It’s Saturday, and you have a to-do list this weekend. Maybe even a honey-do list. Either way, we are adding one more thing: Tomorrow morning, you have to go to your front door, fling it open and, in a booming voice, holler “‘Tis the season!”

That’s right. Because it is.

Scotland County’s own ‘Tis the Season gang officially kicks off its second holiday season on Sunday with “Christmas on Main” — a day filled with more fun for children of all ages than has ever been planned or had.

Starting at about 1 p.m., the downtown area of Laurinburg will go full-blown Christmas with enough holiday happiness to soften the toughest curmudgeon or grinch.

There will be bounce houses; there will be a collard cookoff contest; there will be horse-drawn wagon rides; there will be food trucks; the Bubble Man will be there; there will be dancers; there will be caroling; and there will be pre-Christmas sales at stores.

That’s not all.

At 5:30 p.m., y’all need to mosey on down to the Art Garden and see the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree by the student who wins the second annual ornament decorating contest. Then take some time to look at the 400 or so ornaments on that tree — all decorated by students.

In between all of these events, stroll down each side of Main Street and look at each of the community decorated Christmas trees that line the sidewalk. These trees have been carefully adorned with creativity by local businesses, churches, youth groups, organizations and civic groups.

How could a Sunday afternoon possibly be better?

Rather than getting out of church, going to lunch and then home to watch the NFL, just slightly alter those plans — get out of church, go home and change clothes, meet up with friends downtown and experience the first official day of ‘Tis the season.

Sure, it’s a few days before Thanksgiving. We can understand if some simply aren’t ready for Christmas music, creative ornaments and store sales. One holiday at a time, right?

Wrong.

During the first day of this Thanksgiving week, it would be a perfect time to put something at the top of your “What I’m Thankful For” list — which would be “Christmas on Main” in downtown Laurinburg.

And just think … it’s just the start.

For the next handful of weeks, we will all have a variety of holiday activities and events to keep us involved in the Christmas and community spirit.

We hope to see you downtown on Sunday — for the fun, for the fellowship and the reason for the season.

