Do research before you cast a ballot

There have been numerous opinions written about President Trump’s lying over the last few months. Little has been said about the current lie fest, called a political campaign, that is in progress.

Most of the lies told are of the little white lie type. White lies are those lies that are told that does not harm the teller but make the individual to whom the lie is told to feel good. It is like the lie that you tell someone when they ask you how the look. You tell them that they look good — though you truly feel they look like they just climbed out of bed and did nothing about their looks.

During the political campaign cycle the lies really start flowing. Most go beyond the little white lie type, with no resemblance to the truth. All this lying poses a major problem for the voter. They have to sort through all the lies and select a candidate that meets the voter’s expectations of accomplishing what the voter wishes from the candidates while in office. After all the lying, will the candidate deliver what they have promised?

On Oct. 15, the Rocky Mount Telegram published a column by syndicated columnist Marc Thiessen titled: “Trump a very honest president, little lies aside.” Everyone should read this column. The column puts into perspective most of the lies that our current president and past president’s used and their reasons for lying. Whether we want to believe it or not part of a good president’s job is lying to the people with little white lies to keep the people energized.

No matter whom we wish to vote for, we are going to have to dig through all the minutia involved in their lying! Many voters today have given up on selecting a candidate. The requirement to investigate the words of the candidate to insure they are the candidate for us has become so onerous with all the minutia and lying. Many voters vote blind by sticking to one or the other political party because of all the candidate’s words!

I don’ot like to see people voting blind. We all need to vote. Most important before you vote, do some research. The parties have changed drastically in the last 30 years. As many say the parties of today are not the parties of your parents.

Ray Shamlin

Rocky Mount