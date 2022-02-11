We applaud the Scotland County Board of Commissioners for taking the time to recognize and honor several individuals for their above-and-beyond work and caring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We just wish they had gone further.

Titled “COVID Heroes,” each county commissioner was allowed to choose one person in the community to honor. Those honored over the past two meetings were: Essie Davis, nominated by John Alford; Rena McNeil, nominated by Darrel “BJ” Gibson; Erika Elliot, nominated by Tim Ivey; Bebe Holt, nominated by Whit Gibson; Kelly J. Pevey, nominated by Carol McCall; the Rev. Vermel Taylor, nominated by Clarence McPhatter; and Zachariah McNeill, nominated by Betty Blue Gholston.

All are certianly deserving of the recognition.

That said, we can’t help but think of how others — numerous others — who have gone above and beyond in their jobs or with volunteering or simply checking on neighbors must feel. The entire thing is similar to folks being given gift card incentives for COVID vaccinations now, while those who just did the right thing from the start are left with nothing.

While the county gets an A+ for the positive message it wanted to send, it gets an F for the method.

Rather than honoring and recognizing seven individuals, the county really should have selected seven organizations — businesses or nonprofits — to honor and recognize. After all, the good being done by any business or nonprofit isn’t the result of any one person’s efforts. To be above and beyond in any endeavor — especially in the battle against a health pandemic — it takes nothing short of teamwork.

So, rather than handing out a nice plaque for “extraordinary service to the citizens of Scotland County” that has a single individual’s name on it, each plaque should have been presented to that individual but with the name of their business or organization on the plaque.

Those seven plaques should have been inscribed with organizations like Scotland Memorial Hospital, Galilee United Methodist Church, Scotland County Youth NAACP and Women on the Move.

We will re-emphasize what a good idea the county commissioners had, because there have been many in the community who have taken on a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic to make things better for others. far too many to mention.

And seven hardly dents that number.

