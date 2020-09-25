Looking at the highs and lows

Recent weeks have shown a number of good things happening in Scotland County, as well as a few disappointing things. As always, we will try to point some of them both out …

— Attawaytogo: To Laurinburg police officer Chris Jackson, his fiance Judy Smith and any others who helped to create and put together the first “Back the Blue Ride,” which was held last weekend and attracted more than 200 motorcycles, numerous private vehicles and many area law enforcement, rescue and fire department personnel for a worthy cause. We hope there will be more.

— Attawaytogo: To the Scotland County Re-entry Program, which is providing a much-needed service to a portion of the community that needs it most. We also give kudos to its former chair, Chris Mitchell, whose term ended in June but who remains on the board and as active as ever. We also applaud new Chair Linda Ross, who shares Mitchell’s vision for bigger and better things for the program.

— It’s a shame: Gov. Roy Cooper will open the state up further next week by allowing outdoor venues to utilize 7% of capacity. SEVEN percent? So for a few weeks now, indoor facilities have been able to operate at 25% with social distancing, but an outdoor venue can only have 7%? What hat did Cooper pull that number out of?

— Attawaytogo: To all of those who have contributed to our Childhood Cancer Awareness Month community drive. There are only a few days left, so we hope to see even more brought to our office. In advance, thank you. And by the way, we have an even bigger and more far-reaching community drive coming soon.

— It’s a shame: We had hoped to see Laurinburg’s Police Chief “Duke” Williams, Mayor Jim Willis and other elected officials supporting the “Back the Blue Ride” last weekend. It was a tailor-made event for law enforcement and the city leaders to attend.

— Attawaytogo: To William Swift and Tony Owens for their concern and care of Sunshine, the cat who made its residence at the Laurel Hill recycling center — until a county official said the cat had to go. Swift and Owens have since made sure Sunshine continues to be cared for and are looking for a good home for the feline.

— Attawaytogo: To Scotland County Memorial Library for its StoryWalk family fun project. We can’t say enough about the efforts being made by library leadership and staff to keep families and youth involved.

— Attawaytogo: To Pastor Michael Edds, who retired earlier this week as pastor of Cross Pointe Church in Laurinburg. His nine-year run has been marked with challenges, but many successes. Thankfully, this isn’t a send-off — Pastor Edds will remain in the area and active in what he loves most … the youth.

— It’s a shame: The county and city should absolutely work together to create a plan for the former IEJ Elementary School going forward. As usual, the county seems willing only to dig in its heels and snub a partnership with the city for the good of the community as a whole.

— Attawaytogo: To both the local Optimist Club and Rotary Club, each of which is getting back into the swing of being active and attending to club business despite the coronavirus pandemic.

— Attawaytogo: Huge kudos to WLNC radio and ENCORE! Theatre for the “Back Room Radio Hour” programming, which kicked off Wednesday and will continue every other week. It certainly had a “The Waltons” feel while also being modern and relevant.