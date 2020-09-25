A chance meeting with Shingles

The man whose face was only half visible said his name was Shingles, though he quickly added that it was just a nickname — one that had been hung on him 27 years earlier at the age of 17.

That announcement came a few moments after my two eyes and his one eye made contact from opposite sides of a gas pump at the Speedway convenience store on South Main Street in Laurinburg on Sunday.

You know how eye contact works. If you can avoid it, you can move on quietly. If eye contact is made, you are obligated to say something, even if it’s just a hello. In this particular moment, we were both obligated and we both said “hey” like we were a verbal synchronized swimming team.

Immediately after the one-word conversation, I noticed Shingles didn’t have a car.

Instead, he was pumping gas into a small red gasoline container with a yellow spout, and it made me think that he had either run out of gas somewhere or he was fixing to use a lawnmower.

I soon found out I was half right as Shingles began to chat.

He said he’d spent about 25 years working the roofs of homes throughout the Carolinas, replacing old and worn-out shingles with new ones. He made a point of adding that he’d never even thought about getting on a crew that installed metal roofs.

“Too %#@* hot,” he said matter-of-factly, as if being on a tar-papered roof in July or August wasn’t. “I’m mowing lawns now.”

He also said that his nickname came early in his career, slapped on him by a friend who worked at McDonald’s. This was important informati0n because it allowed him to tell me he gave his buddy the nickname Burger … the memory of which made Shingles chuckle.

“I always had some old or new shingles in the back of my pickup, so I guess that’s why I got that (nickname),” he explained.

About this time, Shingles finished his deposit of gasoline into his container and he wrapped up the transaction. It was then that I realized Shingles was driving a raggedy, rusty, barely sittable bicycle. It appeared to be blue, at one time, and it also appeared to be a woman’s model. I guessed it to be a Schwinn, but I wasn’t really sure.

Shingles placed the full gasoline container in the banged-up basket hanging off the front handlebars, gave me a quick one-eyed look and a quicker “what’s up?” jerk of his head … and he was gone.

I never did see his other eye.

As the gasoline numbers continued climbing on my side of the pump, I watched Shingles wobble down South Main Street toward the downtown area. I found myself wondering where he would be cutting grass that evening and I was glad he wouldn’t be doing it in 90-degree temperatures with a heat index that topped three digits.

Instead, the day had been cool and breezy with temperatures in the 70s. Perfect fall weather. Even better football weather. And for me, wonderful weather NOT to be cutting grass.

As I wrapped up my own transaction at the pump, I gave thought to seeing if I could find Shingles … but decided not to. Instead, I just headed to the house and wondered if there was a reason that Shingles and I had crossed paths.

